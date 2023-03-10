MSU Police release new information about mass shooting, including shooter's note

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety released new information Friday about the mass shooting that killed three students and injured five others on Monday, Feb. 13.

Some parts of the new updates are a timeline of the suspect's movements that night and the note found on the suspect.

Here is the department's timeline of Anthony McRae, the shooting suspect, being on campus:

8:18 p.m. – First shots fired call at Berkey Hall received by Ingham County 911

8:20 p.m. – Officers entered Berkey Hall

8:24 p.m. – McRae entered the Union

8:26 p.m. – First report of shooting at the Union

8:26 p.m. – McRae exited the Union and left campus

8:27 p.m. – Officers arrived at the Union

8:30 p.m. – First emergency alert notification sent

8:31 p.m. – Second emergency alert notification sent

11:18 p.m. – Photo of suspect shared on MSU DPPS social media

11:35 p.m. – Ingham County 911 receives call of person matching the description walking on Lake Lansing Rd near High St in the City of Lansing

11:49 p.m. – Officers approach McRae and he shoots himself

Police say they are still reviewing and finalizing McRae's route when he left campus.

A two-page note was found on McRae that was dated Sunday, Feb. 12, and contained disturbing language about other potential targets. McRae claimed in the note that he was part of a group of 20 shooters, but investigators have determined that the claim is unfounded.

The top of the note says "Why? Why? Why? I've been hurt," and it includes the phrase "They hurted me" multiple times. In the note, McRae described himself as an "outcast" and a "loner" and said "They hate me."

"They made me what I'm am today a killer," the note said.

Parts of the note have been redacted to protect the privacy of individuals and businesses mentioned as other targets.

Here are the images police released of the note, but warning, this note may be disturbing to read:

Courtesy Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety

Courtesy Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety

According to the update, Ingham County 911 received 2,100 calls and 1,450 of those calls were 911 calls.

"This is equivalent of 2.5 days' worth of calls for the dispatch center - within a 5-hour period," the MSU Police and Public Safety news release update said. "Additionally, there were 3,136 radio 'push to talks' by police officers on the primary shared radio dispatch talk group used by MSU Police and Public Safety and the East Lansing Police Department."

At end of the update, police included some resources for individuals that need support after these traumatic events.

"Recognizing this update may be difficult for those within the MSU campus community and beyond, on-campus resources are listed below," the release said. "It’s important to remember that the grief some individuals may be experiencing is normal and there are several ways in which individuals can seek support, including talking with friends, family and colleagues to process."

Here are the counseling resources:



MSU Student Health Services

General info: 517-884-6526; Nurse on-call: 517-353-9165

MSU Employee Assistance Program

EAP is a confidential, free counseling service for employees: 517-355-4506, eap@msu.edu.

Counseling and Psychiatry Services

CAPS is the place for students seeking help for a wide range of health concerns.

MSU Department of Psychiatry

Psychiatry Clinic: 517-353-3070



