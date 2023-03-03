Watch Now
2 more MSU students discharged from hospital, 1 still critical

Makeshift memorial at Sparty statue in MSU
Makeshift memorial at Sparty statue in MSU
Posted at 2:57 PM, Mar 03, 2023
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Two more students who were injured in a mass shooting on Michigan State University’s (MSU) campus last month have been released from the hospital.

MSU Police and Public Safety posted an update to social media Friday saying both students were previously listed in serious condition but are now stable.

To date, three of the five injured students have now been discharged from Sparrow Health Hospital.

One of the students who remain hospitalized is still listed in critical condition, while the other is currently in fair condition.

