2 more MSU students discharged from hospital, 1 still critical

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Two more students who were injured in a mass shooting on Michigan State University’s (MSU) campus last month have been released from the hospital.

MSU Police and Public Safety posted an update to social media Friday saying both students were previously listed in serious condition but are now stable.

UPDATE: @SparrowHealth has updated the conditions of the hospitalized students: • 2 students have been discharged (previously serious, but stable) • 1 student was previously discharged • 1 student is in fair condition • 1 student remains in critical condition pic.twitter.com/EO7Fin1r2b — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) March 3, 2023

To date, three of the five injured students have now been discharged from Sparrow Health Hospital.

One of the students who remain hospitalized is still listed in critical condition, while the other is currently in fair condition.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube