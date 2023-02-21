General Motors launches campaign to help support MSU community after mass shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. — General Motors has launched a national fundraising campaign to raise money for the United Way of South Central Michigan.

The proceeds will go towards supporting United Way's 211 service as well as any on-site assistance they can provide the Michigan State University community following last week's mass shooting .

GM declared a "Green Monday" on Monday, Feb. 20, which included the lighting both the Lansing Delta Township and Lansing Grand River assembly plants green, and employees across the nation wore Spartan gear and green-colored clothing to show their support for the MSU community.

"GM employees have already donated thousands to the United Way of South Central Michigan," a news release from the company said.

