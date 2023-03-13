Michigan State University to hold a walkout one month after the tragic school shooting

EAST LANSING, MI (WXYZ) — March 13 marks one month since the tragic mass shooting at Michigan State University.

On February 13, a man walked into two of the school's buildings killing three students and injuring five others.

RELATED: MSU community mourns loss of 3 students in shooting

19-year-old Arielle Diamond Anderson, 20-year-old Brian Fraser, and Clawson native Alexandria Verner lost their lives during the shooting.

In remembrance of this heartbreaking milestone, MSU students and staff are holding a walkout on Sunday March 19, at 2:13 p.m.. The time represents the day of the tragic MSU shooting.

Participants will walk to the Demonstration Field in remembrance of the victims and use the time as a way to support and uplift one another.