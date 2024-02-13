Spartan Strong 1 year later: Campus events

EAST LANSING, Mich. — February 13, 2023 marks a day that forever changed the Michigan State University community.

Three students — Arielle Anderson, Brian Fraser and Alexandria Verner — were killed when a gunman opened fire on campus. Five others were hurt in the shooting.

Family photos Brian Fraser, Alex Verner and Arielle Diamond Anderson

Tuesday, one year later, Spartans from around the state, country and world, will come together to grieve, reflect and honor those lost, hurt and impacted by the tragedy.

In a letter to the MSU community, the university said, for most students on Tuesday, Feb. 13, there are no classes, assignments will not be due nor will exams be held.

MSU says classes will resume Wednesday, Feb. 14; however, assignments will not be due nor will exams be held on this day either.

The university will remain open on Tuesday — including dining halls, mental health support services, recreational sports facilities and CATA transportation services.

Michigan State leaders stress that participation in any activity is voluntarily — they want to provide opportunities for remembrance, reflection and connection, while also providing supportive resources to those who need them.

MSU has the following activities planned for Tuesday, Feb. 13:



Healing through Kindness and Service — 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at both the Hannah Community Center and the International Center, Room 115

This event gives MSU community members a space to come together, both on and off campus. Kindness activities will be available at both locations, including writing notes of support and gift-making. Service activities will be available at the Hannah Community Center, including packaging supply kits for K-12 students and families of Lansing and East Lansing Public Schools, Edgewood Village and the MSU Student Parent Resource Center and decorating brown sack lunch bags for Kids Food Basket. Free shuttles will run between the International Center's south entrance and the Hannah Community Center from 9:45 a.m.- 3 p.m. to encourage participation for those who don't want to walk or drive between the two. Registration is encouraged, but not required.

Remembrance Gathering — 7:30 p.m.- 9:30 p.m. at MSU Lot 62, north of Spartan Stadium

This event gives community members a space to come together in shared reflection, including participation in a shared community art creation and the opportunity to discuss the permanent memorial planning effort. Limited heated, covered seating and restrooms will be available onsite. 8 p.m. — Program livestream begins; Luminary lighting 8:12 p.m. — Prerecorded message from the Associated Students of Michigan State University President Emily Hoyumpa 8:15 p.m. — Beaumont Tower plays MSU Shadows 8:17 p.m. — Moment of silence 8:18 p.m. — Beaumont Tower tolls twice in honor of Arielle Anderson and Alexandria Verner 8:19 p.m. — Musical interlude 8:22 p.m. — Beaumont Tower plays MSU Shadows 8:25 p.m. — Beaumont Tower tolls in honor of Brian Fraser 8:26 p.m. — Prerecorded message Registration is not necessary, and attendees may come and go as they please. Berkey Hall and the MSU Union will be lit up green in honor of the Spartans lost there. The university encourages community members to be in whichever space feels best to them.

Luminary Lighting — 8 p.m.

This event invites Spartans around the world to join together in lighting a luminary, participating in the remembrance gathering from wherever they are Tuesday evening. The university shared luminaries with alumni chapters around the country. Community members also can pick up luminaries, while supplies last, on MSU's main campus and throughout the city of East Lansing, or make your own.



FOX 17, Ilene Gould MSU Students stand arm in arm during the singing of the "MSU Shadows" at candelight vigil after mass shooting

Reflective spaces available on Feb. 13:



Brody Hall, Room 175

Main Library, Green Room (W444) — Support dogs will be present.

International Center, Room TBD

Hannah Community Center, Recital Room (246)

Eppley Center, Room E105 — Therapy dogs will be present.

The reflective spaces listed above aim to give people a safe environment to reflect. Crisis counselors will staff each space, for anyone wanting or needing emotional support.

Additionally, religious leaders representing the spectrum of denominational beliefs will be present at the Alumni Memorial Chapel, an additional reflective space, from 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Crisis counselors will be available there from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Crisis services and counselors are available 24/7. Just call 517-355-8270 and press 1 at the prompt to talk with a crisis counselor.

