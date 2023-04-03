Michigan State University partially reopens its Union building

(WXYZ) — Michigan State University is taking a step forward towards healing this month as they slowly reopen the Union building, one of the sites where three MSU students tragically lost their lives.

The building has been closed since that night on February 13 when a gunman opened fire killing Brian Fraser, Alexandria Verner and Arielle Anderson.

Family photos Brian Fraser, Alex Verner and Arielle Diamond Anderson

Many students are only returning to the building to retrieve belongings left behind.

The building opened at 8 a.m. Monday with the first-floor lounges, the Sparty mini-mar, and computer labs reopening. The food court will remain closed.

Counselors and therapy dogs will be on hand to support students and staff as they return to the building.

A display of memorials will be available for viewing inside the Lake Huron Room on the third floor.