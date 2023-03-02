Tagalong with this cause, Mason Girl Scouts donate free cookies to Michigan State students

MASON, Mich. — Mason Girl Scout Troop 30600 is giving out free boxes of cookies to Michigan State University students to give the students something sweet after a rough couple of weeks .

Girl Scout Ellie Koppin came up with the idea that as customers were buying boxes they could also donate boxes to students.

"Ellie came with the idea, and we talked about it, and we decided that it was a really go idea. So we figured out ways we could make it work and having people donate boxes, and we would collect them and donate them back to the students at MSU," said Girl Scout Elizabeth Leibrand.

After their booth, they headed to campus where they handed it out 50 boxes of cookies to students passing by. Troop 30600's leaders, Lisa Leibrand and Teresa Koppin, are both MSU graduates giving the girls an even bigger reason to support the community.

"It makes us super proud. We’re both MSU alumni, my husband works at MSU, so it’s part of us," said Koppin.

The girls are using this as their Gift of Caring project, one of the Girls Scouts Heart of Michigan programs.

"I think that’s what Girl Scouts is. We have always encouraged the girls to take action if they feel passionate about something, and this is something they felt passionate about. They wanted to make a difference," said Troop Leader Leibrand.

So whether you prefer Thin Mints or Samoas, you can still Tagalong with this cause.

"We plan on doing it at everyone of our booths. Not necessarily delivering them after every one, but we plan on collecting them every booth," said Girl Scout Lizzy West.

The troop's next booth is March 4 at the Quiet Adventures Symposium taking place at the MSU Pavilion on Michigan State's campus.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook