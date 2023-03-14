Mason Girl Scouts donate 140 boxes of cookies to MSU students a month after mass shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A month after the deadly mass shooting on Michigan State University's campus , Mason Girl Scout Troop 30600 wanted to spread some kindness.

With help from community donations, the Girl Scouts were able to pass out 140 boxes to students passing by The Rock on their way to class.

"I think we really have a good community, for people really stepping in and donating boxes and doing this and helping us with this," said Girl Scout Elizabeth Leibrand.

Students got free boxes of Girl Scout cookies Monday, and the Girl Scouts got to share the rewarding feeling of giving.

"Knowing that just as simple act of kindness of giving them a box of Girl Scout cookies really makes them happy, makes me feel really happy. And it doesn't just make their day, it makes my day even though I'm not technically getting anything," said Leibrand.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook