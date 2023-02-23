Watch Now
1 MSU student injured in mass shooting has been discharged from Sparrow Hospital

Posted at 11:47 AM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 11:47:01-05

EAST LANSING, Mich. — One of the five Michigan State University students that was injured in the mass shooting on Monday, Feb. 13, has been discharged from the hospital.

This student is the first injured person in the shooting to be discharged from Sparrow Hospital.

The conditions of the other students remained the same with one in fair condition, two in serious condition, but stable and one still in critical condition, according to an update from Sparrow Health System.

The discharged student was previously in serious condition, but stable.

