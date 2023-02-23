1 MSU student injured in mass shooting has been discharged from Sparrow Hospital

EAST LANSING, Mich. — One of the five Michigan State University students that was injured in the mass shooting on Monday, Feb. 13, has been discharged from the hospital.

This student is the first injured person in the shooting to be discharged from Sparrow Hospital.

The conditions of the other students remained the same with one in fair condition, two in serious condition, but stable and one still in critical condition, according to an update from Sparrow Health System.

The discharged student was previously in serious condition, but stable.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook