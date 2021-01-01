Larry Wallace

Hello, Lansing!

My name is Larry and I am so excited to become a member of your community. I’m originally from Detroit, so I know what it takes to be a Michigander.

Here's a bit about me... I hold a BA in Broadcast Journalism and an MA in Public Relations and Organizational Communication. I’m also fluent in American Sign Language.

My journalism career started in 2014, when I served as a reporter and fill-in anchor for the public access station in Metro Detroit, TV Warren News. While there, I covered all types of stories, but my favorites were always my weekly, consumer investigative pieces.

After 2 years at TV Warren, I didn’t want to say goodbye to public access just yet. So, I auditioned to be a host for a talk show called 'Metro Arts' with Detroit Public Television. The show highlighted local artists and musicians in the city and allowed me to meet so many cool people.

After that, I took a job at FOX 2 Detroit as a digital journalist and assignment editor. In this role, I monitored news scanners, called for information from authorities and posted news content to the station's website and social pages. While I loved being in Detroit, I always knew I wanted to be a reporter. So, while working the assignment desk over the weekends for FOX 2, I took a job at NBC24 in Toledo. There I met some amazing people and got to tell stories that mattered to the community - like issues of police brutality, the coronavirus pandemic, and the presidential election.

I look forward to telling the stories that matter to you, too.

If you have a story idea, please do not hesitate to reach out!

