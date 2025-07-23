LANSING, Mich — Lansing Police confirmed that four people were shot in the city between last Saturday and Sunday, including a 15-year-old girl who was injured and one man who died.

• Lansing Police Department has reported 26 non-fatal shootings and 5 fatal shootings so far this year.

• Police have seized nearly 250 illegal guns in the first six months of this year. • Community leaders are calling for residents to take ownership of the problem and get involved.

The recent shootings have left many neighbors concerned about ongoing violence in the community.

Lansing community responds to recent gun violence as police seize illegal weapons

"It's disturbing," said Michael Lynn Junior, who oversees the Lansing Empowerment Network, a group working together to combat violence in the city.

"It's sad and I think about all of the impacts after the fact," Lynn said when asked about the recent shootings involving a teenager and a fatality.

Lynn believes community involvement is essential to addressing the problem.

"We have to take ownership of this problem. So once we take the ownership and realize this is our issue and these numbers and data is ours too, not just LPD, we'll change how we see," Lynn said.

According to the Lansing Police Department, the majority of shootings involve illegal guns – weapons that someone isn't legally permitted to possess.

Chief Rob Backus explained that seizing these weapons is a critical part of their strategy.

"It is important to seize illegal guns. Not only guns that we know are involved in crimes and the ones we need to get for evidence process, but also it's also part of a proactive strategy that we have," Backus said.

That strategy has been effective. Since 2020, the department has seized more than 2,500 illegal guns.

"Year to date, in our first 6 months of the year, we're looking at nearly 250 guns, we're usually on track with about 400 guns seized per year," Backus said.

Backus emphasized that residents can help by being responsible gun owners.

"So many of the guns that we seize are from legal owners who have their guns stolen, so making sure that if you're not in possession of your firearm that you have it secured," Backus said.

As the community works to recover from the recent violence, Lynn encourages residents to take action.

"Find somewhere to get involved, find somewhere to get engaged and do the work. The place to do that is not Facebook, but it's out in the community so find that place," Lynn said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

