LANSING, Mich — After having two grills stolen, Footprints of Michigan received a generous donation from Weber to replace them.

• The surveillance footage captured a man stealing two grills from Footprints of Michigan in broad daylight.

• The nonprofit uses the grills for fundraisers to support their mission of providing shoes to those in need.

• Weber, a grill manufacturer based in the Chicago area, reached out to donate two new grills after seeing the story.

WATCH: Grill manufacturer steps up after nonprofit's fundraising equipment stolen

Weber donates new grills to Lansing nonprofit after theft

The surveillance footage is just unforgettable. Captured in broad daylight two weekends ago, it shows a man pulling up, getting out, and taking not one, but two grills from Footprints of Michigan.

The nonprofit says the grills are used for fundraisers to further their goal of ensuring no one goes without shoes. Last year, they gave away more than 20,000 pairs of shoes.

"Like, why would you take these grills from an organization, it baffles me," said Geronimo Lerma, Executive Director of Footprints of Michigan.

After our story aired last week, I received an email from Weber, a grill manufacturer based in the Chicago area, saying they wanted to donate two new grills to Footprints of Michigan.

When asked how helpful these new grills will be, Lerma said, "They'll be really helpful because we could possibly have more fundraisers by the end of the year."

This has left Lerma and Footprints of Michigan with a sense of gratitude.

"I would like to thank them from the bottom of my heart. You know we have an amazing board here that could not believe it as well. Because what this does is makes it possible for us to do what we do and now they're apart of making a difference too," Lerma said.

