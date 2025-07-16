Couple plans to revitalize vacant shopping center in south Lansing

LANSING, Mich — A south Lansing couple is working to breathe new life into their community by redeveloping a shopping center that has been vacant since 2015.

• The $4 million redevelopment plan includes two restaurants, an event venue, a flower garden and a laundromat.

• James Denning and Melissa White purchased the nearly 13,000 square foot property in 2021 through a property tax offering.

• The project still needs Lansing City Council approval before completion.

The first phase of construction has begun with asbestos and lead abatement at the West Miller Road location.

James Denning and Melissa White are proud of their south Lansing roots and want to give back to the neighborhood that shaped them.

"The spirit, the swag, the community," White said when asked what she loves most about south Lansing.

The couple has witnessed significant changes in their community over the years.

"You knew you made it, when you made it to the Southside, homes were nice, businesses were businesses were booming, the lawns were nice, and everyone and you come here now," Denning said.

Determined to make a difference, Denning and White acquired the vacant shopping center in 2021.

"We got the property in August of 2021... At a property tax offering," White said.

Their ambitious redevelopment plan aims to transform the space into a community hub with multiple businesses under one roof.

"We are going to bring a newly redesigned laundromat with new equipment that gets you in and out quicker!" Denning said.

While the property currently requires significant work, the couple remains optimistic about their vision.

"Today, we are starting asbestos and lead abatement, so this is the first piece of construction," White said.

Before the project can be completed, it needs approval from the Lansing City Council.

"To me this is important because I am from here and you don't see many people reinvesting back into their community," White said.

If approved, the couple hopes to complete the first phase of the project—the laundromat—as early as November.

