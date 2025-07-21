'My daughter didn't deserve that': Lansing father speaks out after 15-year-old daughter shot at weekend party

LANSING, Mich. — The father of a 15-year-old girl shot three times at a party in Lansing this weekend is speaking out in an exclusive interview with FOX 47 News.

Police have arrested two men in connection with the shooting that left Elissa Cervantes with gunshot wounds to her chest, shoulder, and hip.

The suspects, aged 18 and 20, were allegedly denied entry to the party before opening fire into the crowd.

Elissa's father says his daughter is a straight-A student with a job who is struggling to understand why she was shot.

WATCH: Lansing father speaks out after teenage daughter shot at weekend party

Lansing father speaks out after 15-year-old daughter shot at weekend party

Antonio Cervantes stands outside UM Health Sparrow Hospital, where his 15-year-old daughter Elissa is fighting to recover after being shot three times during a weekend party in Lansing.

"It's difficult, very difficult," Antonio said.

The shooting happened Saturday night during a party in the 2500 block of Risdale. According to police, Elissa was shot once in the chest, shoulder, and hip.

"Our two suspects arrived at the party and allegedly, they were denied entry to the party, that's when our accused pulled out a firearm and started shooting into the crowd," police said.

Elissa was the only person shot in the incident, and investigators don't believe she was the intended target.

"My daughter didn't deserve that... she's a 15-year-old girl, straight A's, got a job and still to this day, she asks me, 'Dad, why did he shoot me?'" Antonio said.

When asked how he answers that question from his teenage daughter, Antonio replied, "I don't know and it breaks my heart."

Police have arrested an 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old man believed to be involved in the shooting. Both men face charges including carrying a concealed weapon and assault with intent to murder.

Despite his pain, Antonio had a message for the suspects: "This is going to be a time for you to get your life together... You're going to do some years in prison and hopefully you could come out better men."

Elissa's family has started a GoFundMe to help cover medical bills. Those wishing to contribute can find more information here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

