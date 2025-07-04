LANSING POLICE: 3 suspects involved in armed robbery still at large

LANSING, Mich — Lansing Police are looking for three suspects that they say were involved in an armed robbery Thursday night.

Police say it happened around 11:30 pm in the 6000 Block of South Cedar Street. They say, 2 out of 3 of the suspects were armed when they went into a business, assaulted a clerk and stole money from the register along with “miscellaneous merchandise”.

Officers say by the time they got to the scene, the three suspects had fled.

We’re told no injuries or property damages were reported.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

