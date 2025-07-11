Lansing School District sees improvement in student reading scores

LANSING, Mich — Lansing School District is celebrating improved reading proficiency rates among its students, with scores rising from 11% to 16% over the past three years. Third-grade student Zora Dombrowski is one of many students contributing to this positive trend.

Reading her favorite book, "1000 Amazing Gross Facts," Pattengail third-grader Zora Dombrowski finds joy in every word.

"I think it's so interesting to read. Sometimes books take you to different places," Zora said.

While quickly making her way through each chapter, Zora is also one of many students in the Lansing School District contributing to improved reading scores. According to recent data from the district, in 2021 only about 11% of Lansing students were proficient in reading. Three years later, that number has increased to 16%.

"Over the last several years here in Michigan, the Lansing School District has the highest achievement growth of any district in the entire state," said Deputy Superintendent Jessica Benavides.

Benavides credits the reading success to curriculum changes and more literacy resources.

"We've been really serious about offering tutoring after school, and we also have partnerships with the Michigan Education Corps that comes in and does tutoring throughout the day," Benavides said.

The district acknowledges they have a long way to go but emphasizes that celebrating small wins is important. Parents like Zora's mom, Jill, agree with this sentiment.

"It makes me feel so proud of the district. I know this is something they are so proud of and have been working hard on, and it's nice to see it paying off," Jill said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

