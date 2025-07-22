VIDEO: Thief steals two grills from Lansing nonprofit that provides shoes to those in need

A man was caught on surveillance footage stealing two grills from Footprints of Michigan, a nonprofit organization that provides footwear to those in need across the state.

• The theft occurred Saturday morning when a man took two grills valued at $250 each from the nonprofit.

• Footprints of Michigan depends on fundraisers using these grills to support their mission of providing shoes to those in need.

• The organization distributes approximately 20,000 pairs of shoes annually to people across Michigan.

Executive Director Geronimo Lerma was watching the theft unfold in real-time on security cameras while he was unable to respond.

WATCH: Thief targets nonprofit that helps provide shoes to thousands across Michigan

"It was frustrating, I felt helpless.... Like I said at the time I was at dialysis treatment, so I was in the chair, I couldn't do nothing, I was just sitting there watching it on camera," Lerma said.

Surveillance footage shows the man taking both grills and loading them onto his truck from the Footprints of Michigan property.

Footprints of Michigan plays a vital role in the community by providing essential footwear to those who need it most.

"We provide footwear to those in Michigan.... We give out about 20,000 pairs a year," Lerma said.

The organization relies heavily on fundraising events to support their mission, and the stolen grills were essential equipment for their barbecue dinner fundraisers.

"It hurts us because it means we have to find other means to do these fundraisers and BBQ dinners we do," Lerma said.

Each grill stolen was valued at approximately $250, representing a significant loss for the nonprofit.

As for what message Lerma has for the thief: "If you know it's not yours, don't take it."

