LANSING, Mich — The red tag issue is still a concern for some of our neighbors… Recent data from Lansing reveals more than 730 red tags in the city.

New ordinances will hold some landlords responsible for relocations costs

“It’s heart breaking, said neighbor Rosalyn Williams.

Impacted by the issue first hand, Williams was asked to leave her unit at the former Autumn Ridge complex, after it was red tagged due to more than 230 open violations cited by the city.

“I stayed at a hotel for about initially 8 weeks, and then I had to go back for another 2 weeks, so about 10 weeks total,” said Williams.

But now there is something on the books to help neighbors who may have a experience.

"This is a measure that can be taken where we are simply helping people,” said councilwoman Trini Pehlivanoglu.

City Council, recently unanimously passed a package of ordinances that would require landlords to cover the relocation costs for tenants who were forced to leave their homes due to unsafe conditions.

“I don’t know that this will solve everything, but I do think it is a helpful tool to help ensure that people are staying safe and that the housing issue we do have available in the city is address,” Pehlivanoglu said.

The city will be overseeing all relocation fee actions and the economic, development and planning department is currently strategizing ways to enforce the ordinances.