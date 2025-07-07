LANSING, Mich — Voting is something Lois Brooks says she always makes time to do, despite her disability.



Lansing provides multiple accessible voting options for residents with disabilities.

Absentee ballots and mail-in options are available for those with mobility challenges.

Special voting machines at polling locations allow people to mark ballots independently.



The city's election office is working to make voting more accessible for all residents.



WATCH: Lansing expands voting access for residents with disabilities

Lansing city clerk offers accessible voting options for residents with disabilities

"It makes a difference," Brooks said about the importance of voting.

Brooks, who has arthritis, is among the residents who benefit from Lansing's efforts to make voting more accessible.

Lansing City Clerk Chris Swope says absentee ballots are one of the primary resources available.

"For a lot of people, just getting the ballot in the mail, it takes care of their needs. We do have that permanent mail ballot list or for absentees... it comes to your house, fill it out and just mail it back," Swope said.

The resources for the elderly and those with disabilities extend beyond mail-in options.

"We also have for those people who may be blind and have other disabilities, they can get an accessible ballot that is emailed to them, they can fill out on their computer and print it off and mail it back, so that's another accommodation," Swope said.

For those who prefer to vote in person on election day, accommodations are also available.

"We do have machines called voter assist terminals that are at all of our precincts that allows them to be able to mark a ballot independently," Swope said.

When asked about these resources, Brooks expressed her approval.

"I think it's a good idea," Brooks said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.