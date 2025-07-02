Lansing community leaders address weekend violence after 5 people shot over weekend

LANSING, Mich — Violence erupted in Lansing this past weekend with multiple shootings across the city. Community leaders are calling for continued collaboration to address gun violence in the area.

Five people were shot during four separate shootings in Lansing between Friday and Sunday.

A 26-year-old man died in one of the incidents, prompting community support for the victim's family.

Gun violence numbers are down compared to last year, but community leaders say more work is needed.

Local organizations quickly mobilized to support those affected by the violence.

WATCH: Lansing community responds to weekend violence with calls for unity

Lansing Empowerment Network Meeting

"This is real people when we talk about this!" said Michael Lynn Junior, CEO of Lansing Empowerment Network, during Wednesday's Lansing 360 meeting where the weekend violence was discussed.

Lynn and other local groups immediately stepped in to support the victim's family.

"How can we support this family," Lynn said.

The community response highlights a collaborative approach to addressing gun violence in Lansing.

"We are all responsible for each other," Lynn said.

Having worked on gun violence prevention in Lansing for more than 10 years, Lynn recognizes these recent shootings contribute to a larger issue. So far this year, the Lansing Police Department has reported four deadly shootings and 21 non-fatal shootings. These numbers show improvement compared to the 31 non-fatal shootings and seven fatal shootings reported around this time last year.

Despite the statistical improvement, Lynn emphasized the human impact behind these numbers.

"Let's not play with these numbers y'all," Lynn said.

For Lynn, addressing gun violence requires continued collaboration between law enforcement, community organizations, and residents.

When asked what residents could do to help combat the problem, resident Joy Gleason offered practical advice.

"Be open to sharing with one another and know your neighbors," Gleason said.

Lansing 360 meetings are held every Wednesday at noon at the REO.

