10-year-old girl shot in Lansing drive-by, police investigating

LANSING, Mich — Shock and concern fills a Lansing neighborhood after a 10-year-old girl was shot in the leg during a drive-by shooting early Tuesday morning on the 400 block of South Francis Avenue.



A 10-year-old girl suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot during a drive-by shooting in Lansing.

The shooting occurred early Tuesday morning on the 400 block of South Francis Avenue.

Police are still investigating and have not released information about potential suspects.



Neighbors reported a massive police presence around 3 or 4 o'clock in the morning following the incident.

"We're a close knit neighborhood, nothing like this typically happens," one neighbor said.

While Lansing Police Department has not confirmed which house was targeted, I observed at least 20 bullet holes pierced through one home and police markers with bullet casings surrounding it.

"It was massive police around here, when I say about 3 or 4 o'clock in the morning," another resident said.

The 10-year-old girl suffered non-life threatening injuries according to police, but neighbors expressed growing concern about violence in the area.

"It is crazy, especially when a little girl gets shot with no name on it," a neighbor said.

"It was just very tragic," another resident added.

This incident comes less than two weeks after another shooting involving a minor. Lansing Police reported a 15-year-old boy was shot on West Willow Street. That victim is also expected to recover.

"It's getting crazy out here," one concerned resident said.

Police say they are actively investigating the South Francis Avenue shooting, but no information on suspects has been released at this time.

"I hope they find who did that, seriously," a neighbor said.

