Kristana mobile home residents file lawsuits after months without water

Residents are protesting what they call an "illegal eviction" that began in March.

The property owner shut off water service, citing a $20,000 bill for just nine remaining residents.

Three tenants have filed lawsuits seeking $200 per day in damages and a temporary restraining order.

The legal battle comes after residents received eviction notices in March to make way for a multimillion-dollar redevelopment project.

"It's been pretty rough," said resident of Kristana Mobile Homes, Jason Eldridge, where stress levels remain high for those who have stayed despite challenging conditions.

The conflict began when tenants received a letter in March asking them to leave within a week. While some residents accepted a moving stipend offered by the owner, others decided to stay.

"Everybody left in here is definitely on edge," Eldridge told us during our visit to the property.

Those who remained soon faced another challenge when the water service was shut off. In a previous interview, Kristana owner Ara Darakjian explained his decision.

"The shut off of the water was because we could no longer afford a $20,000 bill for just nine residents," Darakjian said.

When asked why they continue to stay without water service, Eldridge was clear about their motivation.

"We're staying here because we are protesting an illegal eviction," Eldridge said.

The protest has now moved to the courtroom. Eldridge and two other tenants have filed lawsuits against Kristana Mobile Homes, seeking $200 per day since the situation began and a temporary restraining order.

When asked about the goal of the lawsuit, Eldridge stated simply: "To hold him accountable."

The situation has become even more difficult with recent weather conditions. Eldridge says the two months without water became even harder this week as temperatures reached the 90s.

"I have to truck water in from a half hour away just to try and get by... and sometimes, I have to go somewhere else to get shower," Eldridge said.

