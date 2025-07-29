Jackson Neighborhood Reporter Olivia Pageau says goodbye

JACKSON, Mich — After two years of adventure, challenges, and fun, it's time for me say goodbye. I'll be honest, moving back to my hometown and telling stories about Jackson was never on my bingo card, but I'm so grateful I took the leap.

Over the last two years, you've seen me tell stories about small businesses, economic development, weather, exploring old buildings (a personal favorite), and, of course, our favorite team, the Detroit Lions. Whether it was hosting a morning show, or staying up until the wee hours of the morning awaiting election results, I did it all with you alongside me. For that, I can't thank you enough.

The thing I will miss most - by far - about my neighborhood is the people. The people that I've gotten to know and the network I've grown have made this adventure so worthwhile. Every story is one that made me better, and I wouldn't have been able to do it without the relationships I was able to build along the way.

Jackson is a truly special place. As someone who's from Jackson, I wanted to be able to show that to the rest of Mid-Michigan. Coney dogs and hot air balloons aside, there are countless hidden gems that can be found here. That's a goal I've had, to share those hidden gems through my storytelling. There are a number of stories I can be proud of from my time with FOX 47. A few, particularly, come to mind. Firstly, Kimmie Garrett's story of navigating childhood after losing her limbs due to a slew of unpredictable medical complications. Another being the fact that many NFL pylons are made, right here in Jackson. One story that made me smile the most was Northwest Community School's tradition of hosting a special education basketball game. If just one was memorable to anyone who watched, I can be proud of the time I spent as Jackson's Neighborhood Reporter.

My next chapter will take me out of Jackson, and as much as I wish I could bring you with me, I will always cherish my time as Jackson's Neighborhood Reporter.

Thank you, Mid-Michigan.

