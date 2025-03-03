Two Jackson women share what having a side hustle means for them

Video shows Rachel Buchanan, a voiceover artist, and Kim Gamez, Founder of Sober(ish) sharing what their side hustles have meant for them.

For Buchanan, working beyond her typical 9 to 5 has allowed her more income for her family, when they need it.

For Gamez, her side hustle has quickly exceeded her expectations. WATCH to learn how.

Between the hours of 9 and 5, you can find Rachel Buchanan at her office. When she heads home, she keeps working...in her closet. "For me, I not only consider it extra work, but also kind of a hobby," she says. In her spare time, Buchanan is her own boss. Her side hustle is using her voice to record commercials and audiobooks. With a background in radio and broadcasting, using her voice, like this, is like second nature. Buchanan explains, "Through that, it was a natural thing that I did quite often, so voiceover was just a part of everyday life."

Buchanan isn't the only Jackson woman pursuing her passions on the side. Kim Gamez is also no stranger to entrepreneurship. "Side hustle or not, yes, I'm still employed full-time at the university, but this has just taken on a life of its own," says Gamez. She works full-time at MSU, but at home, she makes videos in her kitchen, for social media.

WATCH: Kim Gamez shows Olivia Pageau one of her signature bar tricks

Kim Gamez bar trick

However, Gamez's side hustle is more than just viral videos. She runs an online marketplace of non-alcoholic alternatives. "For those who might not want to have that non-alcoholic option, but wanted that buzz, we created this product called Sober(ish) Drops," explains Gamez. What started with her exploring on social media, with her mom, has led to a brand: Sober(ish). Gamez shares, "The people that were watching were like, 'What is that? Where can I get it?'"

For these two side-hustlers, the extra income makes a difference. Buchanan explains, "Doing voiceover has actually helped our family in a big way. When it came to things like birthday parties, summer camp, you need a couple extra hundred all of the sudden, voiceover work has really helped our family have that extra little we needed every once in a while."

As for Gamez, what she once considered a side hustle has exceeded her expectations. "I told my mom, 'Wouldn't it be cool if we did a hundred thousand dollars in sales this year... We did a million dollars last year," says Gamez.

For both, side-hustling still means turning their passions into dollars. Buchanan says, "There's a lot of reasons people do it, but a lot of it is enjoyment."

"If it works, it works. If it doesn't, at least you tried, and if you love it, it's not really work," says Gamez.

WATCH: Gamez and Buchanan share their advice to those wanting to start a side hustle of their own.

Side hustle advice

