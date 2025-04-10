FIGHTING BACK: How a boxing class in Jackson helps neighbors living with Parkinson's

Video shows the Rock Steady Boxing class at the YMCA Summit Branch in Jackson.

Coach Debbie Craft brought the class to Jackson after her husband was diagnosed with Parkinson's.

The class has been going on since 2017 and has about 20 participants who are choosing to fight back.

"It's a community. It really is a community," says boxing participant Jack Decker. A community of neighbors who live with Parkinson's, but these athletes bring a new meaning to fighting a disorder that impacts so many.

Debbie Craft, a Rock Steady Boxing Coach, says, "Boxing is one of the most strenuous sports, strenuous workouts, and it seems to be one of the best workouts for Parkinson's." Craft brought this boxing class to Jackson after her husband was diagnosed with Parkinson's. She says, "I thought it would be helpful to my husband. I wanted more than just to remind him to take his pills all the time."

Craft says the class not only helps with strength but also with balance, coordination, and motor skills. She explains, "People come in on walkers, and in two or three weeks, they're walking without them, and it's amazing." According to the Parkinson's Foundation, about 90,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed each year. Today, this boxing class helps about 20 neighbors living with Parkinson's.

WATCH: How boxing helps Parkinson's symptoms

How boxing helps people with Parkinson's

One of those boxers is Jack Decker. He says, "My participation really has (slowed) the progression down quite a bit, not only physically, but psychologically too." Decker says that this class is more than just a workout. "It's really been a life-changing experience, both having Parkinson's, but also knowing the community."

Olivia Pageau Jack Decker boxes at the YMCA Summit Branch.

All at a class where no one is alone. "The thing is, we really do enjoy each other's company and encourage each other to do our best," shares Decker. He and Craft both say that seeing these brave neighbors fight Parkinson's keeps them inspired. Decker says, "A lot of people have the choice to fight it, take it on with all the resources they have, or sit back and let the 'Parky' take over. None of us want that to happen, so what we do is fight back."

