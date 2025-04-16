"Terrific!" Northwest High School's tradition of hosting a heartwarming basketball game

Video shows a basketball game with Northwest High School's special education students vs. students in Jackson's Young Adult Program.

Each year, Northwest hosts this heartwarming basketball game to promote inclusivity on campus.

WATCH: Several athletes share their excitement for the game.

"I love it for a passion," describes Northwest High School Senior, D'Sean Hall, talking about his love for basketball. Athletes like him, and other students in Northwest High School's Special Education program and Jackson's Young Adult Program, came together for a memorable game on Wednesday.

Hadleigh Houghton, Special Education teacher, explains, "It gives them the opportunities to connect with other students and connect with their peers, outside the Special Education setting." This game is a longstanding tradition at Northwest, where students play against some familiar faces. Another Special Education teacher at Northwest, Judy Osterberg, says, "We're seeing former students that we used to teach here, that transitioned to the Young Adult Program. It's really fun for us to see our former students come back and interact with the students here."

Olivia Pageau Northwest High School Special Education Teacher, Judy Osterberg, reunites with a former student.

There was fun for athletes courtside, like India Dickey (Young Adult Program), who was cheerleading. "I have a lot of energy in me!" shares Dickey. For basketball players like Dante McCan (Young Adult Program). "It went terrifically," shares McCan, as he shares a hug with his best friend and teammate. For these athletes, the game wasn't about winning, it was about friendship. "Everybody's friends," says Osterberg. "Our students get excited because they get to see their friends who have transitioned on again. It's a big reunion."

Olivia Pageau Dante McCan, Jackson's Young Adult Program, gets a hug from his friend after the basketball game against Northwest Special Education.

