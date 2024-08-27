It's not just neighborhood districts that are headed back to school: "Never too late..."

Video shows a look at Jackson College's Corrections Education Program (CEP).

This program is the largest of its kind, in the state of Michigan, and operates in seven facilities.

According the Jackson College and MDOC, education has proven to reduce recidivism rates for formerly incarcerated individuals.

"I have to become someone who's a role model. I feel like a college program helps you be the best person you can possibly be," says Jackson College CEP student, Lavors Coates.

It's that time of year when students are lining up for class with backpacks and folders in hand. The same goes for those at the Parnall Correctional Facility. One student, Brandon Williams, says, "Class is like an escape for me. I'm averaging a 4.0, so when I'm not studying or doing my work, it's like, 'I can't wait to get to class!'"

Jackson College's Corrections Education Program is the largest in the state, operating in seven facilities. Zak McNitt, Registrar and Lead Administrator for CEP at Jackson College, says, "This is a very highly successful program. We're seeing students complete almost higher averages on the inside than on the outside." According to McNitt, this program is one of the largest undergrad providers, of its kind, nationwide. "They're getting themselves credentials that are going to change their lives when they get out. That's what we're trying to do."

With more than 700 students enrolled, other colleges have started to take note. Principal at the Parnall Correctional Facility, Brian Friedman, explains, "Every study that has been done says the more education you receive, the less likelihood of you being incarcerated happens." Not only that, but students leave with credentials for employment, or credits to transfer to a four-year university when released. One student, Clayton Napp, hopes to attend Wayne State this winter.

"Growing up, (I) never cared for school, didn't really get good grades," says Napp. "I'm trying to better myself, and I know education is one of those ways that could carry you far in life." On the other hand, students like Larry Perryman is the first in his family to get a college education. He says, "My children can look at me and say, 'Well, Dad, it was never too late.' I'm a reflection of, no matter what happens in life, you still have an opportunity to get it right."

Friedman shares, "I can see the pride and the ownership for the people that never thought academic success was ever going to happen. I've been through multiple graduations, watching parents cry, kids cry, and these grown men turning around and being an example for the right reason, not the wrong reason."

"I came to prison at 17-years old. I'll be leaving at 32. I feel like I have to put myself in the best position possible," says Cotes. Though these classrooms are unique compared to others in the neighborhood, the goal is still to set these students up for success on the outside. "You become a part of the community in productive ways instead of taking from it. I'm trying to create something that I can give back after all that I took," shares Perryman.

