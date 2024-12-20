Jackson area firefighters make Christmas wishes come true

Video shows the Shop with a Firefighter event at Walmart, with the Jackson area fire departments.

For this annual event, the City of Jackson and Summit fire departments come together to treat 15 neighborhood children for Christmas.

This event is meant to help families in need ahead of Christmas.

Cousins Maliah and Nevaeh shopped with City of Jackson Fire Department Assistant Chief, Joe Smith.

Opening presents isn't something every child gets to experience on Christmas morning. Joe Smith, City of Jackson Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief, explains, "Maybe some individuals that don't have presents to open during Christmas or the joyous opportunity to really express the things that they want."

For 15 kids in the neighborhood, the City of Jackson and Summit Township Fire Departments are making Christmas wishes come true. Cousins Maliah and Nevaeh each had a $100 Walmart gift card to do some Christmas shopping. They filled their carts with stuffed animals, coloring books, and toys. Smith shares, "You can just see the joy radiating from her (Maliah). I mean, it was kind of overwhelming for her. I think she got what she really wanted."

Olivia Pageau Maliah (6) shops with Assistant Fire Chief, Joe Smith.

Maliah (6) shared that it was the best day of her life, "Because I got toys!" Maliah's grandmother, Nicole Long, adds, "They're going to have a great Christmas now." Thanks to local heroes, that are much closer than Santa or the North Pole.

Olivia Pageau Maliah (6) hugs Jackson Assistant Fire Chief, Joe Smith, and thanks him.

"They're nice to other people too, so I think they're the best firefighters ever," says Maliah. "It's really about making the day special for them and seeing the smiles on their face," says Smith.

