JACKSON, Mich — With FOX 47's show being taken On The Road this Friday, I wanted to give our Senior Reporter, Danny Valle, a tour of some of my favorite hometown spots.



Video shows just a few spots Jackson has to offer.

The two visited Jackson Coney Island, Calderone Golf Club, Falling Waters Trail, Eagle's Nest, and Ella Sharp Park.

FOX 47 will be taking the show On The Road this Friday, starting at 5pm from the Hot Air Jubilee in Jackson.

WATCH: Jackson Neighborhood Reporter Olivia Pageau takes Senior Reporter Danny Valle on a tour of Jackson.

ON THE ROAD: A tour of Jackson

With a full day of exploring ahead, we started by grabbing some food at Jackson Coney Island. It was there that Danny learned that Jackson is the birthplace of the coney dog. After enjoying some lunch, we headed to Grass Lake to hit the range at Calderone Golf Club. Jackson is home to about 20 golf courses, making the county one of the most-populated with courses in the U.S.

Josh Carter Olivia Pageau hits the driving range at Calderone Golf Club in Grass Lake.

Still having some energy to burn from those coneys, we ventured to Falling Waters Trail to rent some bikes. At the head of the trail, there are several bikes available for just a few bucks. From there, we hopped on and went for a quick ride through the trees. There's no better way to spend a summer day!

Josh Carter Olivia Pageau rents a bike from Falling Waters Trail.

Speaking of summer, what is a trip to Jackson County without visiting a lake? Our tour continued to Eagle's Nest in Clark Lake, where they host live music regularly throughout the summer. On this day, a band called Act III was strumming away, making it nearly impossible not to enjoy a lakeside dance.

Josh Carter Olivia Pageau and Danny Valle enjoy live music at Eagle's Nest on Clark Lake.

With the sun starting to set, the tour was coming to an end. I brought Danny to Ella Sharp Park, where hot air balloons will take to the sky for the Hot Air Jubilee, July 18-20. FOX 47 will be taking it's show On The Road on July 18, starting at 5:30, from the Hot Air Jubilee.

