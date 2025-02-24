HOUSE DIVIDED: How a Jackson family navigates a rivalry

Video shows Bruce and Kelly Inosencio, parents of a divided household.

Bruce is a graduate of the University of Michigan, and Kelly is a graduate of Michigan State University.

Of their four boys, two have pursued degrees at the University of Michigan, and one at Michigan State University.

With it being Rivalry Week, we're asking what the dynamic of a split household looks like.

With East Lansing about 30 miles north, and Ann Arbor about 30 miles east, Jackson is a hot spot for divided households. Bruce and Kelly Inosencio are a prime example. Bruce explains, "It can be fun at times, and it can be..." "Challenging." Kelly adds. The Inosencios say that dynamic can depend on the day, the mood, or who won the most-recent game.

Bruce and Kelly have been married for 30 years. Even at their wedding, their groom's cake showcased each university, split down the middle. As graduates of each school, they're not only husband and wife. They're rivals.

Olivia Pageau Kelly Inosencio shows a photo of the groom's cake at her and Bruce's wedding in 1994.

"He gets a little bit chippy days leading up to the game," says Kelly. "And so does she," counters Bruce. "There's this banter that's happening. Sometimes the banter gets heated and sometimes we handle it in stride," Kelly explains. This leads to unique solutions to gameday challenges in their house. Bruce and Kelly say they can't watch the game in the same room anymore. "It doesn't go well," says Kelly.

WATCH: Bruce and Kelly Inosencio share an example

Why the Inosencios can't watch the game together

This rivalry has been passed down, as three of their four boys followed in their rival footsteps. One being an MSU graduate, another a U of M graduate, and another still in school at U of M. "You don't want to drive a wedge," says Bruce. "Right. We want to keep it fun," Kelly agrees. We try to keep it more lighthearted. I think when we were younger we were a little too chippy, but we've grown up a little bit." "Speak for yourself," laughs Bruce.

With a house divided, they've learned to support each other's teams over the years, but under specific conditions. "If I got to a U of M game with Bruce and friends, I wear a Michigan State shirt underneath whatever I wear that says Michigan," says Kelly.

Bruce and Kelly Inosencio The Inosencio family wearing their rival gear on gameday.

All in all, for the Inosencios, there may be rivalries, but they're family at their core. Kelly says, describing her kids, "I think, deep down, both would say they're really proud of each other."

