STEP BY STEP: One Jackson girl's milestone after losing her hands and legs

Video shows Kimmie Garrett and her parents, SharRonnie and John.

Kimmie came down with Influenza A back in February, and several medical complications led to the loss of her hands and legs.

This week, Kimmie received her first set of prosthetic legs.

10-year old Kimmie Garrett is learning how to trust herself and trust the process. After a case of Influenza A and a series of medical complications last winter, Kimmie has chosen to stay positive, despite the loss of her hands and legs. That loss is finally in the rear-view mirror, after she received her first pair of prosthetics.

WATCH: Kimmie's Story

9-year-old Jackson girl learns how to be a kid again after limb loss

When asked what it's like to have legs again, Kimmie quickly replies, "It feels great!"

Kimmie's dad, John, says, "I don't know if there's a word to describe it. It feels like a weight off of us, that we don't have to be depressed everyday or sad everyday. She wakes up ready to pray, ready to smile, ready to joke."

The past few months have led to a new perspective on life, a service dog named Angel, and Kimmie's first steps since February. "Seeing Kim stand for the very first time in six months... That was such a beautiful moment," says Kimmie's mom, SharRonnie. John adds, "She lit right up, to be able to stand again."

Over the past six months, Kimmie hasn't left room for any negativity in the Garrett household. John says, "There's never a sad moment. There's never a 'Why me?' moment. That helps us not have those moments. If she can be positive, we can only be as strong as she is." As Kimmie learns to navigate her new life, and waits for her arms over the next couple of weeks, there's plenty of things to look forward to." One thing in particular, Kimmie says, "To run around."

Step by step, there's one reminder that keeps her going. "Just stay strong and positive. Keep your head up."

