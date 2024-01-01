I’m Will Lemmink, your Grand Ledge and Delta Township Neighborhood reporter.

I'm excited to be covering Grand Ledge and Delta Township, and I'm committed to producing meaningful stories for our neighborhood.

I was born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, so it’d probably be a crime if I didn’t admit to always having a ration of Skyline Chili in my pantry. Besides Skyline, I probably eat pizza every single day. I’m still on the search for the best pizza in mid-Michigan!

I went to the University of Cincinnati where I majored in Media Production and minored in Political Science. During my time there I played for the hockey team and traveled across the United States while doing it. I still play hockey today and enjoy traveling to roller hockey tournaments for vacations.

I made the jump into broadcast journalism after being inspired by my broadcast news professors at UC. I want to make a positive change in our neighborhoods through journalism. I find it exciting to write, shoot, voice, and edit my stories from start to finish and I couldn't be any more excited to tell your stories!

I’m always on the lookout for impactful stories, so please don't hesitate to reach out via email, text, call, or social media.