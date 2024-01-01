Watch Now
Will Lemmink.jpg

Will Lemmink

WSYM

MMJ

I’m Will Lemmink, your Grand Ledge and Delta Township Neighborhood reporter.

I'm excited to be covering Grand Ledge and Delta Township, and I'm committed to producing meaningful stories for our neighborhood.

I was born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, so it’d probably be a crime if I didn’t admit to always having a ration of Skyline Chili in my pantry. Besides Skyline, I probably eat pizza every single day. I’m still on the search for the best pizza in mid-Michigan!

I went to the University of Cincinnati where I majored in Media Production and minored in Political Science. During my time there I played for the hockey team and traveled across the United States while doing it. I still play hockey today and enjoy traveling to roller hockey tournaments for vacations.

I made the jump into broadcast journalism after being inspired by my broadcast news professors at UC. I want to make a positive change in our neighborhoods through journalism. I find it exciting to write, shoot, voice, and edit my stories from start to finish and I couldn't be any more excited to tell your stories!

I’m always on the lookout for impactful stories, so please don't hesitate to reach out via email, text, call, or social media.

