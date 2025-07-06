Grand Ledge market provides affordable launchpad for local entrepreneurs

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Market on the Grand in Grand Ledge is providing local entrepreneurs with an accessible path to starting their own businesses, requiring just a $15 fee to reserve a space.



Local vendors are turning passions into profitable businesses with minimal startup costs.

The market serves as an incubator for entrepreneurs who may later expand to full-time operations.

Community support from regular customers helps these small businesses thrive and grow.

For Sarah Clements, who started Good Life Gardens about a year ago, the market has been transformative.

"I work another job and all I do is think about today, all week," Clements said.

Clements grows and sells homegrown microgreen vegetables and cat grass at Market on the Grand, turning her passion into a business in less than a year. Cat grass is grass that cats can eat.

"It gave me a place to start – I didn't know where to start with starting my dreams so to have a place like this, where I know it's for what I want to do already established, is awesome," Clements said.

The $15 reservation fee makes the market accessible to aspiring entrepreneurs, allowing them to test business concepts with minimal financial risk.

"Started for like five months then started selling, it was really easy to start up," Clements said.

Clements is just one of several vendors who have successfully transformed ideas into businesses at the market.

"Without Market on the Grand, definitely wouldn't be at where I'm at today," she said.

Greg Schroeder runs Uncultured Enterprises, combining balloon twisting with cotton candy to connect with the community and give back.

"Year after year, we have grown since we started, this last year we almost saw a 20% increase in private bookings, which is what funds our way to be able to do the charitable giving that we do through the business," Schroeder said.

The market's success depends on loyal customers like Andy and Morgan Spagnuolo, who regularly walk their dogs Hermione and Oakley to the market on Saturdays.

"For me it's getting out in the community and seeing people," Andy Spagnuolo said.

"I like it especially because I've come to find throughout the years a lot of things you would think of that anybody would make," Morgan Spagnuolo said.

Customers like the Spagnuolos are helping vendors like Clements move closer to achieving their long-term goals.

"I would love to make it a full time thing, I'd like to expand into more urban farming and be able to do more things and incorporate animals or anything I can do to produce for the community," Clements said.

Local Grand Ledge business Flour Child Bakery has already made the transition from market vendor to full-time business, demonstrating the potential impact that Market on the Grand can have for entrepreneurs with vision.

