Police searching for missing 64-year-old woman in Eaton County

ROXAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing and endangered woman who disappeared from her Roxand Township home.



Lisa Lynn Martin, 64, was last seen Wednesday evening in Roxand Township.

Martin left her residence on foot and is without needed medications.

Police are concerned because Martin cannot attend to her own needs.

Martin was last seen in the 700 block of St. Joe Highway in Roxand Township in Eaton County.

Martin was wearing a black t-shirt or blouse, dark-colored shorts, Skecher tennis shoes and eyeglasses when she disappeared.

Anyone who sees Martin is asked to contact 911 immediately. Those with information about her whereabouts can contact MSP Operations at 517-241-8000.

