Police searching for missing 64-year-old woman in Eaton County

Lisa Lynn Martin was last seen Wednesday evening leaving her Roxand Township home on foot without needed medications
MISSING EATON COUNTY WOMAN
ROXAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing and endangered woman who disappeared from her Roxand Township home.

  • Lisa Lynn Martin, 64, was last seen Wednesday evening in Roxand Township.
  • Martin left her residence on foot and is without needed medications.
  • Police are concerned because Martin cannot attend to her own needs.

Lisa Lynn Martin, 64, was last seen leaving her residence on foot between 6:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. on July 2, according to the Michigan State Police Lansing Post.

Martin was last seen in the 700 block of St. Joe Highway in Roxand Township in Eaton County.

Martin was wearing a black t-shirt or blouse, dark-colored shorts, Skecher tennis shoes and eyeglasses when she disappeared.

Police have classified Martin as missing and endangered because she has been without her medications and cannot attend to her own needs.

Anyone who sees Martin is asked to contact 911 immediately. Those with information about her whereabouts can contact MSP Operations at 517-241-8000.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

