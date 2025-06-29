LANSING, Mich — The 2025 Lansing Pride Festival took place Saturday in Old Town, featuring over 200 vendors and two performance stages.



The annual festival expanded its footprint this year, covering more streets in Old Town.

More than 200 vendors participated in the 2025 celebration.

Organizers and attendees noted the festival's growth reflects the strength of the LGBTQ+ community in Lansing.

Neighbors packed the streets of Old Town Lansing for the 2025 Pride Festival, which has grown significantly compared to previous years.

WATCH: Lansing Pride Festival celebrates community with expanded event

Lansing's Old Town transforms for expanded Pride Festival

"We're just continuing to grow and expand, and that just goes to show how strong our community is here," said Huntar Martin, the volunteer director for the festival.

The expanded celebration featured over 200 vendors and two performance stages, creating a vibrant atmosphere throughout Old Town.

"We've had an amazing turnout, people just so ready and willing to help to support and lift up our community," Martin said.

According to Martin, the festival has expanded its physical presence each year, bringing in more vendors and requiring additional street space.

"This year we have expanded from just Turner to all of Turner and Caesar Chavez," Martin said.

Shelby Blackwood and Kayla Vaughn, local residents who attend the event annually, expressed their appreciation for the festival's growth.

"It means a lot, it means our voice is out there and we actually do matter," Blackwood said.

Vaughn shared similar sentiments about the welcoming environment.

"Seeing how much the community has grown together over the years and how much bigger and better it has gotten and it's just really nice and welcoming and comforting to come here and just be ourselves," Vaughn said.

The Lansing Pride festival is held annually on the fourth weekend of June. For more information, Visit this link.

Kelsey Alvarado, another festival attendee, summarized what the event represents for many.

"It truly means, everybody coming together, everybody is beautiful, everybody is accepted," Alvarado said.

