LANSING, Mich — Neighbors lined the streets around the Capitol for the City of Lansing's Independence Day parade on Friday.



Families gathered to celebrate freedom and watch the annual Independence Day parade in downtown Lansing.

Military veteran John Garvey has been bringing his family to the parade for the past 8 years.

Many attendees planned to continue their celebrations with barbecues and fireworks later in the day.

The Bass and Garvey families sat side by side celebrating the holiday together.

Lansing's Capitol parade kicks off Independence Day celebrations for families

"Great to be free, great to be outside enjoying the nice day that we got out here," Garvey said.

"This is the day that we got our freedom." said Bass.

Ciera Bass and her family were waiting to see their uncle in the parade.

"Our uncle is apart of the Corvette Club so he's going to be in the parade so we're gonna see him," Bass said.

Both families told me they had a history of family members continuing to fight to protect our freedom.

"Fantastic, I've missed several of them and I'm happy to be celebrating them with my family now," Garvey said.

Both families shared their plans for the rest of the holiday.

"BBQ and then we're going to the fireworks," said Garvey.

"Go to the Lugnuts, enjoy the fireworks," said Bass.

Bass told me all of these festivities brings families closer together.

"It's the best time that we can just come together and just be one and enjoy each others company," Bass said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

