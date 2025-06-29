Centennial celebration draws alumni back to Eaton Rapids VFW National Home

EATON RAPIDS, Mich — The VFW National Home in Eaton Rapids marked its centennial anniversary Saturday with a celebration that brought together alumni, supporters and community members.



The VFW National Home provides free housing to veteran and military families in need.

Alumni from as far back as 1931 returned to celebrate the milestone anniversary.

The celebration featured music, food, vintage baseball and reunions among those connected to the home.

The VFW National Home in Eaton Rapids has been helping veteran and military families in need for 100 years by providing them with a place to live for free so they can get back on their feet.

Saturday's centennial celebration featured music, food, vintage baseball and a chance for alumni, supporters and community members to reconnect.

Mike Wilson, the Executive Director of the VFW National Home, expressed amazement at the turnout of former residents.

"The alumni, the people that come back that grew up here in the 60s and 70s, we had alumni here from all eras from all the way back in 1931 and that just amazes me, that's how much it means to the people who grew up here and the people who continue to grow up here," Wilson said.

The celebration drew supporters from across the country, including Nancy August, who traveled from Maryland for her first visit to the home after supporting it for decades.

"It means a lot to me because not only do I belong to the VFW but I belong to the American Legion Auxiliary, so, veterans have always been my life," August said.

