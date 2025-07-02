Mid-Michigan residents prepare for DIY fireworks displays ahead of Fourth of July

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Mid-Michigan residents are stocking up on fireworks for their own Fourth of July celebrations as the holiday approaches.



Local residents from across Mid-Michigan are spending hundreds to thousands of dollars on personal fireworks displays.

Store managers report high customer traffic as families prepare to create their own holiday traditions.

Many shoppers are continuing family traditions that span decades.

Phantom Fireworks in Delta Township has seen a surge in customers as people prepare to light up the night sky for Independence Day.

"We are busy, busy, lots of customers coming in and out," said Mike Lee, store manager of Phantom Fireworks in Delta Township.

Lee says customers are making significant investments in their personal displays, with some spending up to $5,000 on fireworks.

"On average, about 500 or more, during this time of year, people are really serious about their fireworks," Lee said.

For many Mid-Michigan residents, creating their own fireworks display has become a cherished tradition. Erik Martinson spends hundreds of dollars each year trying to outdo his previous displays.

"Fourth of July is my favorite time of year, and I love fireworks," Martinson said.

Martinson makes it a family affair, inviting relatives to enjoy the spectacle.

"Nieces and nephews and anyone else we invite to come over," he said.

Lisa Bennett, another local resident, is continuing a decades-long tradition of celebrating with fireworks, now sharing the experience with her grandchildren.

"Three grandsons, I just want to give them something they can play with in the area," Bennett said.

Bennett has been purchasing fireworks for over 50 years and wants to pass her enjoyment on to the next generation.

"I used to love fireworks, even when I was in my youth, age 20 and stuff, go and get as big as I can get. We had a 9-acre farm," she said.

With younger grandchildren, Bennett is opting for a more modest celebration this year, purchasing sparklers, magic snakes, and smoke bombs.

"50 years ago, I'd be going down that aisle," she said, referring to the section with larger fireworks.

Regardless of celebration size, Lee reminds customers to prioritize safety when lighting fireworks around family.

"Be safe, always be safe, have an adult always light your fireworks," Lee said.

Additional fireworks safety tips

