13th annual Latino Night festival draws community to Jackson Field

LANSING, Mich — The 13th annual Latino Night kicked off Saturday with a vibrant mini festival outside Jackson Field before the Lugnuts game, bringing together the local community for a celebration of Latino culture.



The event featured live Tejano music, food, and dancing before the baseball game began.

Latino Night is organized by local organization Cafecito Caliente as part of their community outreach.

The celebration connects baseball with Latino cultural traditions, appealing to multiple generations.

"It's an older community that's connected to baseball and Tejano music which we have both here with the Lugnuts and the Tejano band that we have," Sein Paul Benavides said.

Benavides, who organizes the event through his organization Cafecito Caliente, described Latino Night as his favorite event that the group runs.

