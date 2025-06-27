Eaton County officials make urgent plea to preserve services amid budget cuts

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Elected officials and agency representatives urged Eaton County commissioners to reconsider proposed budget cuts during a special board meeting Friday, emphasizing potential impacts on public safety and prosecution services.



Eaton County is facing financial struggles after two recent tax proposals failed at the ballot box. •

The prosecutor's office warned they may need to deprioritize non-violent crimes if staffing cuts proceed.

The sheriff's office requested maintaining a road patrol shift and suggested commissioners consider a law enforcement millage.

Elected officials from six county offices, including the sheriff and prosecutor, presented their needs to continue operations as commissioners work to address the county's financial challenges.

"Fund as much as you can because lives may depend on your decisions," officials told commissioners during the Friday morning meeting.

The prosecutor's office highlighted their already overwhelming caseload when addressing the board.

"We are below the level of adequate staffing that we need to have right now," Adam Strong said.

Representatives from the prosecutor's office asked commissioners to reconsider proposed cuts to open positions, warning that without adequate staffing, they might need to deprioritize prosecuting non-violent crimes.

Sheriff Tom Reich suggested commissioners consider another ballot proposal focused specifically on law enforcement funding.

"I'm asking the Commissioners here today to start thinking about a Law enforcement millage," Reich said.

While no new cuts were made during Friday's meeting, Eaton County Communications Director Logan Bailey explained that difficult decisions lie ahead.

"They have cut millions, they need to cut a couple million more," Bailey said.

The budget review process will continue through the summer as commissioners evaluate which services are essential.

"Through July through August potentially maybe part of September this board of commissioners has to look at the budget. They have to look at what is mandated, what's non-mandated, what services can we cut personnel? Can we cut what grants are gonna be impacted by that what revenue is gonna be impacted by said cuts all to try and secure long-term financial stability for the county," Bailey said.

