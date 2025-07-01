Grand Ledge residents will see increased fees on monthly water bills

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Grand Ledge residents are seeing significant increases in their water bills as the city works to complete mandated infrastructure improvements, including a new wastewater and iron removal plant.



Water bills in Grand Ledge now include a fixed charge of over $80 before usage fees.

The fixed cost for water and sewer infrastructure has quadrupled since 2020.

City officials are seeking additional grant funding to help reduce costs for residents.

During a recent "Let's Talk" event at Jaycee Park, Grand Ledge residents expressed concerns about rising water costs, which have become a significant issue for the community.

Doug Clay, a lifelong Grand Ledge resident, has noticed the steady increase in his water bills.

"The water bills seem like they go up a lot," Clay said.

Like many neighbors, Clay recently received notification about additional increases coming soon.

"I just got a notice again that they're going to go up $20 a month," Clay said.

The $20 increase primarily comes from a fixed charge of about $18 for the Wastewater and Iron Removal Plant. Fixed charges on residents' bills will now exceed $80 before any water usage is calculated.

Grand Ledge Mayor Keith Mulder addressed the increases, offering hope that the steep price hikes may soon level off.

"We're hoping we're at the end of these giant rate increases, by next year, I hope," Mulder said.

The fixed cost on bills for water and sewer infrastructure has quadrupled since 2020 to help cover the estimated $65 million cost of the new Wastewater and Iron Removal Plant. According to city documents, these improvements are mandated by the state of Michigan.

"There's some things that we just can't avoid, and the infrastructure cost that we are faced with that's just a necessary evil of living in Grand Ledge," Mulder said.

City officials report that Grand Ledge was awarded $5 million from the state and has requested an additional $15 million from state and federal sources to reduce the financial burden on residents.

"We will continue to go after any grant that's out there to help keep the cost down and hopefully lower the cost," Mulder said.

The new iron removal plant is expected to be operational within the next six weeks.

For residents like Clay, they'll continue paying the higher bills to remain in their hometown.

"Grand Ledge is a nice town, I've lived here all my life, but the infrastructure is getting really expensive," Clay said.

