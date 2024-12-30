Jackson 2024: A look back at this year's big stories

JACKSON, Mich — In my first year as a Fox 47 neighborhood reporter, I spent quite a bit of time delving into municipal affairs in our Jackson and Hillsdale neighborhoods.

My initial impression was that some officials had grown unaccustomed to reporters with tough questions about the public interest. But polite persistence and a commitment to fairly representing all sides seemed to break the ice somewhat, and I feel headway was made in getting some answers to questions neighbors were asking and needed to know.

One contentious debate that went on almost the entire year and was closely followed by our Jackson neighbors was the question of funding for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

JACKSON JAIL MILLAGE: Sheriff Schuette Makes His Case

A previous jail millage (one that funded construction of a new County jail on Chanter Road) had contained funding for County jail operations. That 0.5 millage expired in 2022, and a proposed new 1.0 millage was rejected by voters that same year.

The Sheriff and County officials told me they hoped this year voters would approve a new millage that would fund additional improvements they said were needed to replace the aging Wesley Street jail, as well as jail operations.

An informational campaign was conducted by the County using nearly $60,000 of public funds to promote the 0.9 millage request, with a vote set for August 6th. But, as in 2022, Jackson County voters said "no."

The Jackson County Board of Commissioners then signed off on one more millage request. This time, it would be just 0.25 mills — for jail operations only. The request would be put to voters on the November ballot.

The Sheriff warned that if the millage failed, the County would require him to cut $1 million from his 2025 budget — a warning confirmed by County Administrator Mike Overton.

Voters, again, rejected the millage, and County Commissioners went into cost-cutting mode.

The proposed cuts to the Sheriff’s budget were reduced to about $600,000 by cutting other departments.

Jackson County Cuts Sheriff, Courts

County Commissioners emphasized that these cuts would not require the Sheriff to lay off any existing personnel and that the Sheriff’s budget would still increase in 2025. The Sheriff, for his part, warned that the cuts would reduce response times and some existing services.

I heard neighbors who spoke at County Board meetings question the need for the cuts as well as the funding of jail operations from a millage rather than the County’s General Fund.

Another very visible and closely followed chain of events led to tragedy before it was over — the eight-week strike by UAW Local 475 workers at Jackson’s Eaton Aerospace plant.

Jackson Workers Strike at Eaton Aerospace

About 500 workers walked off their jobs in mid-September after negotiations for a new contract broke down.

I spoke with many of the strikers and union leaders on a weekly basis during their strike, hearing their concerns about the cost and quality of their healthcare coverage, cost of living adjustments, and management’s plan to phase out company pensions. I was also in touch with Eaton's management for their views and concerns about the work stoppage.

Within the first two weeks of the strike, a horrific event shocked the entire community: a striking worker was killed and four others injured when a truck hit the picket line on East Michigan Avenue.

I spoke to two of the injured, one of them — the brother of the worker killed in the crash:

Brother of Eaton striker killed in crash speaks out

As if that wasn't bad enough, strikers also witnessed a police chase I covered in November. That chase ended in a shoot-out between the driver and police just one block away from the plant.

The Eaton strike ended November 13th after some additional concessions from the Company, with workers telling me they were eager to get back to work and the threat of replacement looming.

On a lighter note, as part of Fox 47's summertime focus on our Jackson neighborhood, I took a deep dive into the history of the famous “Coney Dog” — how this Jackson classic became so beloved…and controversial.

"Coney Wars"! The Jackson Classic Sparks Fierce Debates

The story rekindled some old debates that continue to this day, including who really invented the Coney Dog…and what’s in that special sauce?

