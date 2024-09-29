1 killed, several injured after truck crashes into Eaton Aerospace picket line

JACKSON, Mich — (WSYM) A memorial has been set up to honor the members of the United Auto Workers Local 475, who were involved in an accident Saturday in Jackson.

According to Jackson Mayor Daniel Mahoney, one union member has died, and four others were injured when a truck crashed into the picket line at Eaton Aerospace shortly before midnight Saturday.

In a statement Mahoney sent to FOX 47, he says two trucks were racing down Michigan Avenue in Jackson when one of the trucks lost control and crashed into the striking workers.

Mayor Mahoney's full statement:

I am heartbroken by the tragic accident that occurred last night on Michigan Avenue near the hospital. What started as an evening of community and laughter quickly turned devastating when I received word of the terrible incident involving two trucks racing, one of which lost control and crashed into the area where UAW 475 Eaton Aeroquip members were peacefully protesting.

Five individuals were seriously injured. Three are currently in critical condition, and tragically, one young man lost his life. My deepest condolences go out to his family, friends, and all of our UAW 475 brothers and sisters who have been impacted by this senseless accident.

As someone who has walked that picket line with you on several occasions, this strikes deeply. I was planning to join you during the late shift, but I never imagined it would be under such tragic circumstances. My heart aches for all of you.

Please know that I stand with you, as does the entire City of Jackson. Our prayers and support are with each of you during this incredibly difficult time. We will continue to work with law enforcement as they investigate this tragedy and ensure that the victims and their families receive the care and assistance they need.

In solidarity,

Mayor Daniel Mahoney

#UnionStrong

Members of UAW Local 475 have been on strike since Monday, September 16, after negotiations stalled due to disagreements about their pension plan, health care benefits, and other working conditions.

Jackson workers strike at Eaton Aerospace.

FOX 47 has contacted the Jackson Police Department for more information regarding the crash. Our calls and emails have not been returned.

Union members held a candlelight vigil and solidarity walk at 6:00 p.m. Sunday.

Will Lemmink, FOX 47 UAW Local 475 members gather for a candlelight vigil in Jackson. According to Mayor Daniel Mahoney, one union member died and several others were injured when a truck crashed into the picket line Saturday.

This is a developing story. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.

