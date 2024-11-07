Police chase and shoot-out in Jackson

Suspect alleged to have shot his brother in Lenawee County leads law enforcement on a chase through Jackson's East Side while shooting at police vehicles in pursuit.

Witnesses report gunshots and a van speeding through their Orange Street neighborhood.

Chase ends in a shoot-out near Eaton plant, leaving suspect dead and a police officer injured. The officer is expected to survive.

Michigan State Police Special Investigators are on the scene, with several areas cordoned off, including the intersection of East and Washington.

A deadly night in Jackson...I’m your neighborhood reporter Darius Udrys here on East and Washington where police tell me a chase came to an end, with one person dead and an officer injured.

Jackson Police and Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies say they attempted to stop a van whose driver had allegedly shot his brother in Lenawee County.

Authorities say the van was tracked into Jackson, and the suspect then fled, shooting at police that were chasing the vehicle.

Eyewitnesses say multiple gunshots rang out Wednesday evening on Orange Street between East Ganson and East Michigan Ave.

EYEWITNESS 1: "Glass blew out right there."

EYEWITNESS 2: "They stopped right there and they were just shooting….Glass was flying. You can still smell the gun."

Witnesses say the saw a van fleeing the scene after the shooting, with police from multiple agencies in pursuit through East Jackson — a pursuit that police say ended here, not quite a block away from striking Eaton workers.

Police say several vehicles and homes were shot during the course of the pursuit. Fortunately, no bystanders were injured.

UAW Local 475 President Donnie Huffman says the chase passed right by strikers. Some of them, he says, reported seeing the suspect reloading his weapon as he drove by. Huffman sent the workers home for the night.

Police say there was an exchange of fire between police and the suspect, leaving the suspect dead and an officer injured.

A house on Orange Street was cordoned off, as was the intersection of East and Washington, and another area of side streets a few blocks West of the Eaton plant.

Michigan State Police Special Investigation Detectives are on the scene. The injured police officer is expected to survive his injuries.

