Tensions flare over budget cuts after Jackson jail millage fails

Jackson County officials began to discuss how to plug a $1.5 million funding gap which results from the expiration of the previous jail millage in 2022.

Jackson County Administrator Mike Overton goes through County general fund items line by line, explaining how difficult he thinks finding budgets other than the Sheriff's to cut will be.

Jackson County Commissioner Tony Bair causes a stir with claims to have found nearly $6 million in what he says are previously unidentified revenues.

Overton denies Bair's claims, saying that funds Bair is referencing are already committed.

Next steps include a study session open to the public on Tuesday, December 3rd at 8 a.m.

WATCH THE VIDEO for footage from the meeting, including the confrontation between Bair, Shotwell, and Overton, and public comments.

Tensions erupted at Tuesday’s County Board meeting when Commissioner Tony Bair thought he had identified about $5.8 million in additional incoming funds, including, he says, a Marijuana excise tax and rising property tax revenues, that could be used to resolve the budget gap.

"Commissioner Bair, your grandstanding is over with, Sir. Please sit down," Commission Chair Steve Shotwell says to Bair as Bair distributes a copy of a motion on the use of a tax credit he believes is available to cover the $1.5 million funding gap.

Commissioner Bair disregards Shotwell's request, telling him, to audience applause: "It's not consistent with 'Robert's Rules of Order', and it's not consistent with our Board policies. You're not being a chairman. You're being a tyrant."

After Bair lists nearly $6 million in funds he believes are available, Shotwell tells him: "I'm going to let Administrator Overton explain your $6 million."

County Administrator Mike Overton sits forward, saying: "Sadly, Tony, you're in error."

"I doubt it," Bair retorts.

Overton's response: "Well, I'm an expert at this, and you are not."

According to Overton, the funds Bair thinks he has identified are not actually available for use in the way Bair thinks.

Before that, Overton had spent about a half-hour going through the County’s general fund line by line, explaining how, in his view, County expenditures have already been cut back almost to the bone.

Whether Commissioners are able to identify cuts in the budget other than to the Sheriff’s Office remains to be seen.

Members of the public who spoke urged the Commission not to diminish law enforcement — a few even calling the planned cuts of $1 million to the Sheriff’s budget “defunding the police.”

"I don't care how you guys spin this — it's defunding the police."

"Who can explain to the public why this Board — whether it's current, past, or whatever — [has] not been planning for this? You knew it was going to happen 20 years ago when the millage came due."

"The operating expense for the jail should be part of the County budget," came the comments.

No decisions were made Tuesday night.

After a tense first discussion, Commissioners indicated they were inclined to look for ways to minimize cuts to the Sheriff’s budget.

Chairman Shotwell says a study group will now be convened on Tuesday, December 3rd at 8 a.m., to study the matter further and discuss options. He says the public is welcome to attend.

