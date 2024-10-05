"When you know you can never have your best friend back"

Aaron Fraser survived a crash that killed his brother, Seth Webb, and injured three others participating in a strike by Eaton Aerospace workers.

Fraser himself suffered multiple injuries, including a fractured pelvis and broken femur.

The video shows Fraser discussing the September 28 crash and its aftermath — how he's coping with his injuries and the loss of a brother who was also his best friend.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

UAW Local 475 members are still on picket lines here in Jackson tonight — almost three full weeks after contract negotiations stalled with Eaton Aerospace. And almost a week since a tragic crash killed one of their members and injured four others. Tonight, we hear from one of those members trying to recover from those injuries...and the loss of his brother.

Traffic was light, the mood — upbeat, says Aaron Fraser, as he, his brother Seth, and their friend Montel arrived at the corner of East Michigan and East Avenue for the night shift of the strike on Saturday, September 28th.

He and Seth were not just brothers, says Fraser. They were best friends.

"We spent so much time together. He drove me to work every day. I have a car and everything, and he was like, 'No, I want to take you to work.' Even down to after work — our little Speedway visits we would do, you know? We were super close," says Fraser.

Together, they sat on the picket line as members of UAW Local 475 — a day like so many others during the strike against Eaton Aerospace...until the sound of revving engines and tires screeching caught their attention.

"We saw the back end of it go one way, try to correct in another…and by the time we saw it correct another, it was…right here," says Fraser.

An out-of-control truck, he says, was heading straight at them.

"I just remember getting hit and kind of being in the air," says Fraser. "And it, personally, felt like to me like an angel just gently let me down."

His legs immobilized, and a feeling of unreality as he looked around for Seth.

"And he's nowhere near me. And then I look back into the parking space, like kind of back right. I'm looking around, and I see feet. I see my brother's shoes, and I see his feet," recalls Fraser. "And instantly, right there — screaming out in prayer, you know, screaming his name, just begging for something good to…you know, hear some good news from what I saw. And that's when the ambulance showed up. And I saw them jump on my brother and give him CPR and said he wasn't responding. And right there is when I kind of knew — I figured my brother was passing."

Thinking he may never walk again, Fraser was rushed to the hospital — femur broken, pelvis fractured, bruises and cuts on his legs.

Released Tuesday, he says there's pain, but he's slowly moving around and recovering. The emotions after losing a brother he was so close to?

"Very up and down," he says. "I'm trying to do my best to be as positive as I can and cherish the memories I have with him. But there are days that are harder — when you know you can never have your best friend back."

...with anger about what happened…but not malice…

"We're all capable of making mistakes. This one just was a very serious one, you know," he says.

...and one of life's most poignant takeaways:

"Don't take a day for granted, and make sure your loved ones know you love them. And spend time with them. Because something like this can happen. And everyone feels invincible until it happens to them."

One of the injured strikers — Kyle Alger — remains hospitalized. The truck driver — identified by police as Jayden Chase — was arraigned Monday. He is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing death.

