Patrols to decrease due to budget cuts, says Jackson County Sheriff

Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette says $615,000 in cuts will lead to reduced patrols, increased response times, and other reductions in law enforcement services.

Schuette plans to cut 6 staff positions — all of them currently unfilled — and reduce capital outlays, including spending on vehicles and uniforms.

County Commissioner Tony Bair thinks the cuts are unnecessary, given the state of the County's Reserve Fund, which is projected to be about $11 million, or about 22.5% of the budget.

County Commissioner Phil Duckham thinks dipping into the Reserve Fund is not advisable to cover the shortfall created by the failure of the jail operations millage.

County Commissioners are set to vote on proposed cuts to the Sheriff's budget Tuesday, December 17th.

VIDEO highlights details of Sheriff's planned cuts and two Commissioners' opinions on using the County Reserve Fund to cover the shortfall created by the failure of the jail operations millage.

WATCH THE BONUS VIDEO: An extended interview with Sheriff Schuette

The effect of proposed cuts to the Jackson County Sheriff's budget?

"It'll still be big," says Sheriff Gary Schuette.

Schuette now says $615,000 in County budget cuts will be felt mostly on the side of road patrol, as staffing and services are reduced:

"Decreased patrols in the County...response times are going to go up..."

Schuette says that after November's failed millage, cuts will be made by reducing capital outlays — one less vehicle, cheaper uniforms — and the elimination of 6 staff positions — 2 in corrections and 4 in road patrol. Those positions are currently unfilled.

"We put ourselves through kind of a self-imposed hiring freeze so that we wouldn't have to lay anybody off in the event this occurred," says the Sheriff.

Now we're also learning more about the County's bigger financial picture.

Commissioner Tony Bair questions the need for the cuts: "We don't need to cut $615,000 from the Sheriff's budget. We can take that out of our reserves."

The County's projected reserve for 2025 is about $11 million — or about 22.5%.

Bair says $615,000 less would leave the reserve well within the recommended range of 18–24%.

But not everyone agrees with that approach.

Commissioner Phil Duckham says: "We can't keep spending our budget surplus away, you know, a year at a time."

Duckham worries County revenues aren't keeping up with expenses. He believes the cuts won't leave the Sheriff short-handed.

"I promised to him: if you get a can't miss employee — this is a guy you've got to have, OK? — come to us, request extra, and maybe we can take that out of the budget surplus," says Duckham.

Commissioners are set to vote on the cuts Tuesday, December 17th.

