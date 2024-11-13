Worker strike ends at Eaton Aerospace

JACKSON, Mich — The worker strike at Eaton Aerospace is over.

UAW Local 475 President Donnie Huffman just shared the news with FOX47 neighborhood reporter Darius Udrys that union members have voted to accept the latest proposal from Eaton Aerospace.

WATCH: UAW workers respond to the strike vote...

Eaton Aerospace Worker Reaction

The proposal came as a response to a union proposal submitted after the company had indicated it was done negotiating and focused on hiring replacement worker.

This ends an 8-week strike by Eaton workers that started after negotiations broke down over a new contract.

Stick with us. Your neighborhood reporter Darius Udrys is talking with union leaders and members for their reaction. We'll have more tonight at 5:30PM and throughout the night.

