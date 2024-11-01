Striking workers at Jackson plant will be replaced, says Eaton Aerospace

Eaton Aerospace says it has put it's best and final offer on the table and is now focused on replacing striking workers.

Some workers are hoping a possible end Monday to a strike at Boeing might put some pressure on Eaton to improve its offer.

Eaton Aerospace supplies Boeing and other commercial and military aircraft producers.

As the strike at Eaton Aerospace here in my neighborhood is wrapping up its seventh week, I reached out to the Company as part of a follow-up story I was working on. The topic was connected to a different strike at the Boeing company. I'll explain why in a moment.

Eaton Aerospace's response to me has turned into a story of its own, because what they told me could affect some of the local striking workers. Here's what the company told me:

"Boeing has no bearing on our strike. The union has our last, best and final offer. At this time, we are focused on hiring permanent replacement workers and as of today have extended 44 offers. Though we remain committed to continued negotiations with the Union to reach a resolution, we have work for any employee who wishes to return to work and are confident in our ability to continue to hire additional permanent replacement employees to meet customer demands."

— Katie Kennedy, Director of Communications, Eaton Aerospace

I asked workers what they thought of that. They said they aren't surprised and also are not so easy to replace based on their training.

Back to how I started out on this story today.

After seven weeks of striking, Eaton Aerospace workers in Jackson are hoping next week's vote on Boeing's new contract with its striking machinists might lead Eaton Aerospace to offer a better deal to its own workers.

Striking Eaton Aerospace worker Jeremy Waldron describes why:

"Well, if they get back to work, they're going to want parts, so we're, they're going to have to send them to 'em."

Workers Joe Feery and Don Whiteacre tell me Eaton Aerospace supplies Boeing and other big commercial and military aircraft producers with landing gear, fuel assemblies, and other important components:

"Couplings and hose assemblies."

"Fluid power…"

"…for all the…Boeing, Airbus, McDonnell Douglas, Lockheed, all the military contracts…"

Striking Eaton Aerospace worker Jeremy Waldron says the Boeing strike started about the same time as the strike here in Jackson. And Waldron thinks that might have taken the pressure off of Eaton to reach a deal with workers here.

Monday, Boeing's union votes on a new contract. If that's approved and work resumes at Boeing: "A little leverage. A little leverage there for us," says Waldron.

Again, Eaton Aerospace told me the Boeing strike has no impact on what's going on here in my neighborhood.

