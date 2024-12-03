PROPOSED: Jackson County Commission aims to reduce hit to Sheriff's budget

A Jackson County Commission study session has identified $585K in cuts to other departments in order to reduce cuts to public safety after November's jail millage failed.

Commissioners are recommending $615K in cuts to the Sheriff’s office from the proposed 2025 budget — not the $1 million the Sheriff said he had been told to prepare for.

The final vote on the County budget takes place Tuesday, December 17.



Jackson County Commissioners appear to be backing off of warnings Jackson County Sheriff Gary Schuette would have to cut $1 million from his budget if the most recent jail millage fails.

Following Tuesday's study session and public hearing, Commissioners approved a series of recommendations that would shave $585,000 off of other areas — specifically, Administration, Drain Commission, IT and Facilities, and the Courts — to reduce planned cuts to law enforcement.

A proposal to save an additional $50,000 by reducing Enterprise Group funding — currently receiving $100,000 from the County — lost by one vote. Enterprise Group of Jackson, Inc. is a non-profit economic development organization with an annual budget of approximately $1.1 million, according to its most recent tax return.

Undersheriff Christopher Simpson seemed relieved, but still worried.

“It’s better than $900,000, but it doesn’t automatically clear us up to operate the same way we have,” said Simpson.

Commissioner Corey Kennedy, who proposed the cuts, says the study group recommendation leaves just enough funding for the Sheriff to not have to cut currently employed staff (not counting vacancies). Kennedy said the budget could be amended later next year if the Sheriff makes a case for additional hiring.

Any such increases, says Kennedy, would tap into the County budget reserve — projected to be 22.5% of the County's 2025 budget. The Commission's declared policy is to keep an 18-24% reserve to maintain liquidity and avoid borrowing, as well as for one-off expenditures including capital improvements like jail renovations.

Public comment included a suggestion that part of the tax burden for Sheriff’s services be shifted to the outlying townships that want those services, as well as questions about the unresolved question of necessary jail renovations.

County Commissioners called the study session Tuesday to discuss budget cuts after the third attempt to replace an expired jail millage with a new one was rejected by voters in November.

